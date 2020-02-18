LYIT sign up to online system for reporting of sexual assault

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is one of nine colleges across the country that have signed up to an online system for students to report sexual assault.

The new service will allow victims of assault and harassment to report their cases anonymously.

The aim is to provide a space for people to feel comfortable in coming forward, and to collect accurate data.

Chairperson of the Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland, Gerti Raftery, says it should be in operation by the next academic year: