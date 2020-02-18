Gardai uncover substantial amount of cocaine in St Johnston

Gardai have confirmed that five thousand euro worth of cocaine has been uncovered during a search of a car in the St Johnston area.

The drugs were discovered by Gardai carrying out a routine traffic stop yesterday evening.

The driver initially tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs with Gardai subsequently conducting a search of the car and found a package.

The package has been sent for analysis but at this stage Gardai believe it be a substantial amount of cocaine.

The driver was arrested, charged and is to appear before the courts.