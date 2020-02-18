“Donegal Connect” will return in 2020 – Council

Donegal County Council’s Director of Economic Development says there will be more Donegal Connect events into the future, but each year will see a different emphasis.

Garry Martin was speaking after the inaugural 2019 event won the Best Tourism Initiative at the All Ireland Community and Council awards 2020 last weekend.

In late September last year, members of the diaspora were invited to come home and connect again with the county, with a series of events highlighting the benefits of living and doing business in Donegal.

Mr Martin says last year’s event was a major success……