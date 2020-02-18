Cockhill drawn away to Longford in EA Sports Cup

The draw was made earlier today for the First Round of the EA SPORTS Cup.

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic have been handed an away tie to First Division side Longford Town.

That game will be played on Tuesday 10th March.

12 teams were in the draw, with the six winners joining the 10 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division teams in the Second Round.

EA SPORTS Cup First Round Draw

Monday, 9th March

Cabinteely v Crumlin United

Drogheda United v UCD

Tuesday, 10th March

Galway United v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic

UCC v Cobh Ramblers

Wexford v Bray Wanderers