Cockhill drawn away to Longford in EA Sports Cup

The draw was made earlier today for the First Round of the EA SPORTS Cup.
Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic have been handed an away tie to First Division side Longford Town.
That game will be played on Tuesday 10th March.
12 teams were in the draw, with the six winners joining the 10 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division teams in the Second Round.
EA SPORTS Cup First Round Draw
Monday, 9th March
Cabinteely v Crumlin United
Drogheda United v UCD
Tuesday, 10th March
Galway United v Athlone Town
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic
UCC v Cobh Ramblers
Wexford v Bray Wanderers