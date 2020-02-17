Whale washed up on Arranmore Island

A long fin Pilot Whale has been has been washed up on Arranmore Island.

The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group believe the mammal may have been there for a while.

The Group say pilot whales frequent deep water habitats along the Rockall trough and continental shelf year-round.

Sightings of the species in inshore waters are said to be rare and likely to be associated with live stranding events.

DIWDG are appealing to anyone who can take measurements of the whale or photographs on Arranmore Island to contact them.