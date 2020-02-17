We need a national discussion about social media trolls – Feighan

A South Donegal TD says there needs to be a national discussion on the abuse that some people have to endure on social media. The issue emerged as a major topic of discussion following the death in the UK of TV presenter Caroline Flack at the weekend.

Frank Feighan, who was elected in the Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal constituency last week, says while politicians expect robust debate, some of what they are subjected to on social media goes beyond the pale.

Even worse, he says people in showbusiness and the arts, or those involved in community and sporting organisations can be subjected to horrendous abuse.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Feighan said sanctions must be explored…………