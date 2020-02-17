Ulster U20 games refixed for next weekend

The Ulster u20 Championship quarter finals that were cancelled due to the weather last Saturday have been rescheduled for next weekend by the Ulster Council.

Derry will be away to Antrim on Friday evening 21st February at 8pm while Donegal’s game with Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey and Tyrone’s tie with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds will be on Saturday afternoon the 22nd both at 1pm.

The Donegal Monaghan game will be LIVE on highlandradio.com

Eirgrid Ulster GAA Under 20 Football Championship

Friday 21st February (8.00pm, Winner on the Day)

Antrim V Derry at TBC

Saturday 22nd February (1.00pm, Winner on the Day)

Cavan V Down at Kingspan Breffni

Donegal V Monaghan at Pairc MacCumhaill

Armagh V Tyrone at Athletic Grounds