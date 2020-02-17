Tributes paid to United Great Harry Gregg

Tributes have been paid to former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg who has passed away at the age of 87.

Gregg was often referred to as the “Hero of Munich” after helping pull survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 air disaster, in which 23 people died.

The club released a statement saying he was one of their greatest ever goalkeepers and also one of the greatest ever men to play at the club.

United’s players will wear black armbands, as a mark of respect, in tonight’s game against Chelsea.

Gregg had played in Donegal in his early career. Before his record £23,500 move to United he featured in the Ramelton Summer Cup in the early 1950’s.

When he joined United in December 1957, he was the world’s most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best keeper at the following year’s World Cup in Sweden.