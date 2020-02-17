Road Safety message to be promoted in Finn Park

A road safety poster designed by a national school pupil in Ballyshannon will be displayed at Finn Park for the coming season after winning a competition organised by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, in conjunction with Finn Harps.

The competition was won by Ella Willshire, from Holy Family National School in Ballyshannon.

The winning poster highlights the importance of Hi-Viz vests for runners and walkers.

Group Photograph of all winners with John Campbell, Finn Harps Schools Programme, Dessie McGlinchey, Finn Harps Schools Programme, Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, James Rodgers, Finn Harps Youth Development Officer

Ella’s entry highlights need for everyone to `Be Seen` in Road Safety Art Competition

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club announced the winners of their recent Primary School Road Safety Art competition on Friday night at Finn Park.

The winning artwork will feature as an advertising hoarding promoting Road Safety in Finn Park for the 2020 season. The presentation of prizes took place at Finn Harps first home game of the new season against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey on Friday night 14 February. Finn Harps won the game 1-0, which is great start to the new season and all the winners present had a great evening as guests of Finn Harps.

The competition was open to all Primary Schools in Donegal and once again received a huge amount of entries.

Donegal Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell, praised all the schools for their participation in this very important Road Safety initiative. He said, ‘I would like to thank all the schools for getting behind this exciting competition. The entries received were of a very high standard, but Ella’s stood out. The detail in the drawing is fantastic and it highlights a major concern on our roads and the message is clear and relevant. We all need to wear high viz clothing on our roads whether you are a runner, walker or cyclist. I wish to also congratulate all the category winners. I urge parents and guardians everywhere to build on the work being done in our schools by demonstrating safe and responsible road use. It is fantastic that the teachers and pupils got so strongly involved and it is my hope that each pupil who took part will have an increased awareness of road safety as a result’.