Missing Derry man may be in Donegal area

Police say that a missing man from Derry may be in the Donegal area.

Mark Joseph McCarron was last seen on the evening of Thursday 13th February on Lower Bennett Street in the City.

Police say that they are concerned for this welfare.

The 41 year old is described as 5ft 11, large build with dark brown short hair. He was wearing a green coat with a grey/blue Jodie under it, blue jeans and navy slip on shoes with cream laces.

Mr McCarron was last seen driving a white Mercedes Sprinter Van and police believe that he may have travelled to Donegal.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101