Large crowd expected at Mica information event

A large crowd is expected at a Mica Redress scheme and financial information event this week.

The scheme was given the green light in recent weeks with Donegal County Council now actively pursuing a way forward in accepting and processing applications.

The public information evening is getting underway at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny at 7pm tomorrow evening with affected homeowners urged to attend.

The event is being organised by the Mica Action Group, one of the speakers on the night will be Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott.

He is encouraging all those affected to attend: