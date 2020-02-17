IPU survey reveals huge support for retention of local Post Offices

86% of people are in favour of financial support from Government to keep their local Post Office open and would like to see more State services offered.

A recent survey also revealed that 91% said their Post Office provided a valuable service.

The Irish Postmasters Union has commissioned a major report to cost and recommend a system for the introduction of a PSO for the Post Office Networks.

IPU Donegal Spokesperson Finola McBride says the findings of this latest survey sends a clear message to the next Government: