Garda Chief warns over major cocaine problem in Donegal

It’s emerged that families in Donegal are borrowing money to pay off their children’s drug debts.

The comments were made by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn at the latest sitting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee who also said that there was massive increase in cocaine use in Donegal

The meeting was also told the drug related offences in the county are up significantly with 457 cases in 2019 compared with 273 in 2018.

Member of the JPC and Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while there is public awareness now about the problem, more people who have been affected need to come forward: