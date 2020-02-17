FG preparing for opposition – Varadkar

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said his party is preparing for opposition – and that it will only enter government as a last resort.

Fine Gael’s Parliamentary Party will meet for the first time since the election to decide what its next steps should be.

Mr. Varadkar says that Sinn Féin should try to put together a left wing government, and that Fianna Fáil should try to form a rainbow coalition with the Greens, Labour, the Social Democrats and Independents.

It means he has not ruled out the much rumoured grand coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, but that it’s not his first option.