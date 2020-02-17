Cllr hits out over delays in works at notorious blackspot

A Lifford Cllr has hit out over a lack of progress on improved safety measures at a notorious black spot in the area.

The section of road at Tullyrap on the main Letterkenny to Lifford road has been subject to numerous crashes, the latest last Thursday involving a lorry, resulting in the road being closed for several hours.

There are on-going calls on the TII to provide the necessary funding for upgrade works to what has been described as one of the main arteries into Donegal.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says the route is clearly not receiving the attention it needs: