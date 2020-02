The World Indoor Tug of War Championship takes place in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny on February 20th to the 23rd with one thousand athletes from nineteen countries expected to compete.

Thursday and Friday’s event will see an number of clubs competing whilst Saturday and Sunday will see the national teams compete.

Treasure of the World Tug of War International Federation Dan McCarthy joined Pauric on Sunday Sport to look ahead to next week’s Championships…