City of Derry suffered their eighth defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon after they were defeated 14-7 at home to Bangor.

The defeat leaves them in ninth on 20 points.

In the Gordon West Cup quarter final, Strabane were defeated 10-12 by Newry.

Whilst in the Pro14, there were wins for Leinster, Connacht and Munster. Ulster were defeated 26-24 away at Ospreys.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss this weekend’s action…