LYIT Donegal beaten by high flying Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney

LYIT Donegal suffered their seventh league defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon when they were defeated 87-69 by second placed Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney.

The sides were level heading into the final minute of the second quarter but a quick flourish of six unanswered points gave St Paul’s a 43-37 lead at half time.

LYIT rallied in the final two quarters to try bridge the gap but they ultimately fell short.

Dom Uhl was top scorer for LYIT on 23 points, closely followed by Manny Payton who scored 22.

There won’t be much time for LYIT to dwell on the defeat though as they are in action again today.

They take on IT Carlow in the Foyle Arena, Derry.