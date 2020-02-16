Donegal trio help Ireland U-17’s to draw with Iceland

Donegal trio, Erin McLaughlin, Della Maria Doherty and Kerry Brown helped Ireland Under 17 secure a 1-1 draw with Iceland on Sunday afternoon.

Erin McLaughlin opened the scoring for Ireland on 35 minutes when she headed home after some good play.

Iceland then equalised on 57 minutes to ensure the game would end in a draw.

Fildara’s Sion team mate Kerry Brown started on the left wing while Dell Maria Doherty was awarded the Player of the Match award for her performance.

The trio featured in the first friendly between the two sides and will be hoping to earn starting places in James Scott’s team for the UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers taking place next month.