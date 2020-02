Donegal hurlers came from behind to snatch a last gasp 2-09 to 1-10 win over Louth in Division 3A of the National Hurling League.

In a low scoring half, it was Mickey McCann’s side who trailed 0-06 to 0-04 at half-time.

Goals followed in the second half and as the game was drawing to a close it was Donegal trailed by a point but they found the back of the net with what was the last púc of the game to keep their hopes of gaining a play off place alive.