Cockhill Celtic are out of the FAI Intermediate Cup after they were defeated 2-1 by Kilnamanagh on Sunday afternoon.

Cockhill took the lead on 20 minutes when Laurence Toland found the back of the net.

Their lead was short lived though as Kilnamanagh levelled 10 minutes later.

The sides were level at the break but Kilnamanagh struck the winning goal early in the second half to ensure their progress into the next round.

After the game, Pauric Hilferty spoke with Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen…