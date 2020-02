Bonagee United got back to winning ways in the Ulster Senior League on Saturday evening after they defeated Fanad United 6-0 at Letterkenny Community Centre.

Michael Doherty gave Bonagee the lead on 26 minutes, Michael Funston then doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Goals from Jamie Lynagh and Jordan Armstrong just before half-time had Bonagee 4-0 up.

Ryan Rainey then got Bonagee’s fifth shortly after the break before Deano Larkin fired in to round off an emphatic win for Jason Gibson’s side.