Athletics Review: Another Successful weekend for Donegal Athletes

It was another successful weekend for Donegal athletes.

LYIT athlete James Kelly won the shot put event at the Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone.

Letterkenny AC’s Eoin McGinley won the men’s category in the Glenmore 10 mile event. Finn Valley’s Mark Mc Paul finished in second while Michael Black finished third.

Teresa Doherty, fresh off her National Championships success won the women’s race. Rosses AC’s Helen McCready finished second whilst Leoni Mullin of Finn Valley AC was third

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…