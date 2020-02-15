Work to begin on delivering free public WiFi hotspots in Donegal

A programme to provide free public WiFi hotspots in a number of smaller towns in Donegal is progressing, with work on connections starting in the coming weeks.

€30,000 will be invested in each Municipal District. This week, members in Inishowen were briefed on what’s happening there.

WiFi4EU is an EU sponsored initiative to create free public WiFi, municipalities across Europe had the opportunity to apply for a max of 4 Vouchers to the value of €60,000.

Donegal County Council applied for and succeeded in obtaining four vouchers, with the Department of Rural & Community Development providing matching funds.

The council is investing an additional €30,000, giving a total budget €150,000.

The council intends installing a total of 75 outdoor public WiFI access points throughout County Donegal, creating centres of public connectivity.

The selected towns in the Inishowen MD are Ballyliffin, Burnfoot, Buncrana, Carrigans, Greencastle, Malin, Manorcunningham, Moville, Muff, Newtowncunningham.

Sord Data Systems Ltd have been appointed as project contractors, and they are now making contact with businesses to agree host locations on a phased basis.

A Social Media campaign to publicise the locations will start shortly, as will the installation and connection of equipment.