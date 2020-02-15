Winds set to reach 100 km/h as Storm Dennis arrives

Storm Dennis is likely to cause flooding in parts of Ireland today.

A yellow rain and wind warning is in place for the entire country until tonight.

Met Eireann says winds will reach speeds of 100 kilometres an hour, and the rain will be thundery in places.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell says people should only drive if absolutely necessary:

A number of premises are affected by power outages in Donegal this morning.

ESB say they are currently working to repair faults in Lifford and Letterkenny.

Its expected power will be restored to all areas shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon.