A Status Orange Wind warning has been issued for tomorrow for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann say southwest winds with average speeds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected with severe gusts of up to 120km/h with a risk of coastal flooding.

The alert will come into effect tomorrow morning at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm.