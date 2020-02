Institute manager Sean Connor was full of praise for his players after a Gavin Smith own goal late in the game earned them a 2-2 draw away at fellow struggles Warrenpoint Town.

Danny Wallace netted what looked to be the game’s winner with six minutes left but Stute who were behind twice, equalised for the second time on the 90 minute mark when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball knocked into the back of his net by Gavin Smith.

After the game Sean Connor spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…