Police are appealing for information in connection to a teenager missing from Strabane.

The PSNI say they growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of 14 year old Eamon McNulty-Friel.

He is described as having a slim build, 5ft 5″ in height with blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hoodie and a grey coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.