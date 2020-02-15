€289,000 worth of Cannabis seized in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo

Five arrests have been made after €289,000 worth of cannabis was found in Connacht.

Searches were carried out in Roscommon, Sligo and Mayo.

Four locations in all were searched yesterday – with five men now in Garda custody.

Two separate premises in Ballaghderreen in County Roscommon were searched with €161,000 worth of cannabis plants and herb found – three men aged 33, 46 and 41 were arrested.

While, in Charlestown in county Mayo, 80 cannabis plants with a value of €64,000 were discovered – a 26-year-old was taken into custody by Gardaí.

The fourth seizure was made in Clogherevagh in county Sligo – where another 80 plants were found with a 49 year old man arrested at the scene.

All five arrested are being detained at Garda stations in Connacht.