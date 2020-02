Derry City captain Conor McCormack believes there are some positives to take out of last night’s 1-0 defeat to reigning Premier Division champions Dundalk.

The Candystripes frustrated Dundalk and looked to be leaving Oriel Park with a point but Dane Massey fired in from a corner 12 minutes from time to give Dundalk all three points.

After the game the Derry City captain gave his thoughts…