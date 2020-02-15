City of Derry suffer AIL Division 2C defeat to Bangor- FT Report & Reaction

City of Derry suffered their second successive All Ireland League Division 2C defeat in a row after they were beaten 14-7 by Bangor.

Bangor took the lead on four minutes when Phyl Whyte crashed over in the corner, Rhys Larmour then kicked the conversion for his side to give them a 7-0 lead.

Simon Logue then went in under the post before Alex McDonald fires over to level the game.

On 27 minutes Bangor got their second try, which was awarded as a penalty try after a succession of penalties.

Bangor held on in the second half to claim the win and move them four clear of City of Derry.

Alex McDonald reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Alex spoke with City of Derry coach Richard McCarter…