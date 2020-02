Finn Harps got their Premier Division campaign off to a dream start with a 1-0 over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

Debutant Karl O’Sullivan’s goal on 56 minutes was enough to ensure Harps picked up their first win of the season although manager Ollie Horgan believes that his side must improve if they want to stay in the league.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with the Finn Harps manager…