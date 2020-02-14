Sein Fein deputy hits out at Fianna Fail “arrogance”

Sinn Féin has accused Fianna Fáil of being arrogant in not engaging with them for talks on government formation.

It comes after Fianna Fáil ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin, but said it will enter talks with other parties.

Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Martin Kenny says Fianna Fáil’s stance on his party is appalling……….

Fianna Fáil’s stance leaves a confidence and supply agreement, or grand coalition with Fine Gael as the most likely outcome of the election.

However, Fine Gael TD for Cavan Monaghan and Business Minister Heather Humphreys, says another election is still a distinct possibility……………..