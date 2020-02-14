Plans for phase 2 of Burtonport/ Arranmore Regeneration Project published

Donegal County Council is inviting people to have their say on the second phase of the Burtonport/ Arranmore Regeneration Project.

Phase 2 of the project proposes the construction of a new harbour building and a separate enterprise building.

The Councils newly formed Regeneration & Development Team has published plans for new buildings as part of the Burtonport/ Arranmore Island – Harbour to Island Regeneration Project, which seeks to provide for the transformation of the Harbour area at Burtonport to a multi-user space with modern transport infrastructure, public amenities and services and parking and will develop a high quality shore front recreation, outdoor amenity and event space on Arranmore Island.

Phase 2 of the project proposes the construction of a new harbour building which will house Donegal County Council office accommodation, meeting room, public facilities, ferry offices, waiting area and tourist desk facility and a separate enterprise building containing a number of small mixed-use units that will help create employment opportunities and stimulate entrepreneurship.

Its envisaged that the Phase 2 buildings will present as an important physical element of the overall development and provide a valuable opportunity to introduce regenerative physical development, a diversification of uses and quality architecture to the marine and harbour environment.

Plans and full development particulars are available for inspection at County House, Lifford and Dungloe Public Services Centre.

The deadline for submissions is 4:30pm on Friday March 6th.