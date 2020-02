Donegal County Council has confirmed that €30,000 is to be spent on the Quigley’s Point junction where the Carndonagh Road meets the Derry Moville Road.

Inishowen Municipal District was told this is an initial allocation for safety works, with members calling for more funding to address the risk of serious collisions.

Cllr Terry Mc Crossan says while any work is welcome, much more will be needed……..