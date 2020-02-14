Late Institute goal earns draw at Warrenpoint Town

A Gavin Smith own goal in the 90th minute was enough to earn Institute a share at the spoils at fellow strugglers Warrenpoint Town.

Alan O’Sullivan gave Warrenpoint the lead on 19 minutes when his deflected shot flew past Rory Brown in the Institute goal.

The sides were level just before half-time when Ahu Obhakhan shot beat Warrenpoint keeper Gareth Buchanan.

Danny Wallace thought he had won it for Warrenpoint when he netted just six minutes from time but a Gavin Smith own goal on the 90 minute mark ensured the sides would leave with a point a piece.

The draw means Sean Connor’s side remain bottom of the Irish Premiership, two points off Warrenpoint.