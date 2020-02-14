Fort Dunree could be in line for major funding boost

Fort Dunree could be in line for a major funding boost.

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that Fort Dunree has moved to the next stage in a national funding competition for Immersive Heritage and Cultural Attractions.

Last year, Failte Ireland launched its Platforms for Growth Investment Programme, with €150 million being made available nationwide to benefit tourism.

The programme offers individual grants of €2.5million upwards.

Last year, Donegal County Council submitted applications for five centres in the county ; Fort Dunree,

‘The Battery’ in Rathmullan, The Workhouse in Ballyshannon, The Laurels in Glenties and the Courthouse in Letterkenny.

All five projects successfully made it through to Stage Two of the process, and this week, members in Inishowen were told Fort Dunree has progressed to the next stage, with a business case to be submitted to Failte Irelaned by April 23rd.

Discussions are now commencing with the relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, a conservation report has been completed for the Lighthouse in Dunree, and that will underpin future funding opportunities for the facility’s development.