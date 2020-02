Finn Harps got their Premier Division campaign off to the best possible start after they defeated North West rivals Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Finn Park.

In a game of few chances it was debutant Karl O’Sullivan who netted the games only goal on 56 minutes after a well worked corner by Ollie Horgan’s side.

Harps defended well after O’Sullivan’s goal as they held on to start the new league campaign with a win.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report from Finn Park…