Derry City defeated away at Dundalk

Derry City suffered their first league defeat of the season after they were defeated 1-0 by Dundalk in Oriel Park

In a tense opening 45 minutes it was Dundalk who created the best chance and could have found themselves ahead only for Ciaran Coll, who scrambled to clear from underneath his own crossbar after Cammy Smith flicked the ball towards the Derry goal.

Dundalk began to put the Candystripes under more pressure in the second half and scored the only goal of the game on 78 minutes when Dane Massey swept the ball past Peter Cherrie in the Derry goal.

The win extends Dundalk’s unbeaten run over Derry to 14 games.