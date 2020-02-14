Former Deputy set to receive big payout after losing Dail seat

Pat the Cope Gallagher is set to receive over €106,000 after losing out on his Dail seat.

The former TD is among a number who failed to retain their place in the Oireachtas and will receive a payout.

Veteran TD Pat the Cope Gallagher is to receive a lump sum of €22,496 and €84,480 in phased payments after he lost out on his seat, according to the Irish Times.

The West Donegal native is eligible for the highest sum due to his many years of service and positions held within the Oireachtas.

Gallagher was first elected to the Dail in 1981 and during his tenure held a number of ministerial positions as well as serving as Leas Cheann Comhairle since 2016.

Due to having more than 14 years’ service, he is entitled to the maximum six-monthly phased payments of 75% of his salary, and another six payments of 50% of his salary and an additional salaried allowance for his role as Leas Cheann Comhairle.