Finn Harps picked up their first win of the season with an opening night victory over Sligo Rovers.

In a new look Harps side that boasted 10 new faces in the match day squads. It was a debutant, Karl O’Sullivan, who netted the winner for Ollie Horgan’s men.

Another one of Harps’ new signings, Barry McNamee, came off the bench on 72 minutes to help his new side hold onto all three points.

After tonight’s game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with the Ramelton native…