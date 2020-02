On this week’s “The Score”, Diarmaid Doherty hosted a League of Ireland Premier Division Special.

He’ll was joined in studio by former Harps players Declan Boyle and Michael Funston, plus local soccer writer Kevin McLaughlin.

With the campaign kicking off on Friday night we’ll got the thoughts of Finn Harps Ollie Horgan and Gareth Harkin, Derry City’s Declan Devine and Ciaran Coll and Sligo Rovers Kyle Callan McFadden.