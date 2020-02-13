Roinn na Gaeltachta does u-turn on including smaller islands in assessment

Roinn na Gaeltachta has announced that all islands in Donegal will now be included in an assessment being conducted of the needs of various offshore islands around the country.

Earlier today, Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig accused Roinn na Gaeltachta of discriminating against the county’s smaller islands.

Department personnel are currently on Arranmore and are due to visit Tory shortly to carry out assessments however, smaller islands such as Gola, Inishfree and Innisbofin were previously excluded.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig has welcomed the Departments u-turn: