Northern Secretary sacked in UK cabinet reshuffle

The Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has become the first of Boris Johnson’s top team to be sacked this morning.

The British Prime Minister is reshuffling his Cabinet.

Mr Smith’s been praised for helping restore power-sharing at Stormont, but on his way into a meeting in the Commons he admitted the decision was out of his hands………….

The Foyle MP and SDLP Leader has described Julian Smith’s sacking as a ‘strategic error’.

Colum Eastwood said that while he has differences with Mr Smith, the Secretary of State has demonstrated a willingness to do business with all parties, and that was crucial for the successful restoration of government.