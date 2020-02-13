NCCP still refusing Rapid Access Prostate Clinic at LUH

The National Cancer Control Programme is being criticised for its continued refusal to approve a Rapid Access Prostate Cancer Clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital. Over 120 cases of Prostate Cancer were diagnosed at the hospital last year.

At a recent conference in Donegal, Urology Consultant Abdullah Aslam confirmed a second urology post has been approved for Letterkenny. However, despite support from hospital manager Sean Murphy and the Saolta Hospital Group, he said the NCCP remains adamant that a local centre will not be sanctioned.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Chair Betty Holmes says questions must be asked……………