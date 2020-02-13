Man due in court in connection with Lyra McKee murder

A man is due before the courts in Derry later charged in connection to the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead in the city last April.

Four men were arrested in connection with the journalist’s death in Tuesday.

Three men in their 20s have since been released on bail.

A 52-year-old will be brought before Derry Magistrates Court today charged with possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life – as well as professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

Lyra McKee was shot dead during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th last year.