Gardai to launch new safety camera zones in Donegal

Donegal is to receive just 2.1% of the allocation of new speed cameras.

Gardai are launching the new safety camera zones which will come into effect from 6am on Monday.

New cameras are being installed on the R238 ring road around the Inishowen peninsula, the N13 Letterkenny to Derry, the road between Letterkenny and Lifford, the N56 from Donegal Town to Letterkenny, the R246 from Milford to Portsalon and the R242 to Malin Head.

In total, five new cameras are to be installed on routes between Letterkenny and Derry and Letterkenny to Lifford, four on the N56 from Donegal Town to Letterkenny, three on the route linking Convoy, Raphoe and Stranorlar, two from Letterkenny to Stranorlar and one each on from Killea – Newtowncunningham, Letterkenny – Ramelton, Letterkenny – Creeslough, Drumaville – Malin Village and from Milford – Portsalon.

New cameras are also due to be installed on three urban streets including; Newpark Road and Raphoe Road.

More than 575 safety camera zones across the country have been removed following a review.