The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack looks ahead to this weekend’s Ulster U-20 Football Championship with Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett and Derry manager Mickey Donnell.

Ryan Ferry from the Donegal News also joins Tom, to look back on Donegal’s three games in the National Football League so far, as they take a break this weekend.