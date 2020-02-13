English finishes 5th in Athlone as Mageean storms to pb

Ciara Mageean was in impressive form on Wednesday evening at the AIT International event in Athlone.

She stormed to indoor victory in the 3,000m in a personal best tim,cutting almost seven seconds off her previous best.

The Portaferry runner’s time was just over four seconds outside Mary Cullen’s Irish record.

Letterkenny’s Mark English was back on home soil after competing in New York last weekend.

English could only finish fifth in the rarely-run 600m.

He found himself at the back of the pack after the opening lap and then got bumped in traffic on the second circuit.