Councillor claims Rionn na Gaeltachta is discriminating against small islands

A Donegal councillor has criticised the Department of the Gaeltacht for it’s attitude to Donegal’s smaller islands.

Rionn na Gaeltachta is conducting an assessment of the needs of various offshore islands around the country, with department personnel on Arranmore at the moment and Tory due to be visited shortly.

However, smaller islands such as Gola, Inishfree and Innisboffin are not being assessed, with Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig accusing Rionn na Gaeltachta of being discriminatory.

He says they’ve not even been in contact with the Donegal County Council official with responsibility for the smaller islands, and that, he says, is not acceptable………….